ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Krasl Art Center wants you to submit your interpretation of a gnome.

The St. Joseph art center is hosting “Go Big or Go Gnome,” an art competition that will be part of this year’s Fall Fundraising event. Competitors are asked to create a piece that shares their interpretation of what a gnome is to them. It can be an indoor or outdoor piece.

From now until Nov. 1, individuals or teams can submit their gnomes for a chance to win a few secret prizes. Voting for the winner will be held from Nov. 2 to Nov. 16 with the winner announced at Krasl’s annual meeting on Nov. 17.

Individuals must pay $25 to enter, while groups must pay $50 for an entry. Gnomes can be made out of any medium, but they must hit a specific size requirement.

You can apply for the competition or find more information by clicking here.