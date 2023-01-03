ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — People from across the state and the Midwest will be heading to southwest Michigan for a popular winter event for craft beer lovers.

The St. Joe Winter Beer Fest is returning to Berrien County later this month.

The outdoor event in downtown St. Joseph will feature a mix of 20 regional and local brewers.

“It’s a fun time to get out and explore Michigan’s great southwest during the winter, there’s lots of activities to do. It’s really cool to have all these breweries in one place,” Daniele Crevier, the events and operations manager for St. Joseph Today, said. “We just like to have all those wintry things to get out and about to cure those winter blues.”

Crevier said the Chili Tour will also take place the day before on Friday, Jan. 27, and the Ice Fest the first weekend of February.

For people concerned about the cold weather, there will be outdoor heaters to keep people warm and happy. Organizers also suggest that people bundle up and dress in layers.

The Winter Beer Fest is happening Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. on the corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph.

General admission tickets are still available for $40 and will include admission, a tasting cup, 12 tokens and live music. They can be purchased at stjoetoday.com.