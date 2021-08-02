Spectrum talks helping kids adjust to new school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of a new school year can be an anxious time for kids. This fall will be no exception and may even be more difficult with so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Anu Sood with Spectrum Health says talking to kids about what they’re feeling is important. It’s also a good idea to normalize wearing masks before they go back to class.

She says to look for signs of anxiety and depression like acting out, wanting to stay home instead of spend time with friends and eating more or less than usual.

If warning signs include cutting or suicidal ideation, Sood says it’s time to reach out to a professional. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by phone at 1.800.273.8255 or online. They are available 24 hours a day and offer free and confidential support.