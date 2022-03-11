Spectrum, MSU to research SARS-CoV-2 virus

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health will be collaborating with Michigan State University researchers to collect and analyze genomic data to better enhance Michigan’s ability to respond to emerging infectious disease threats.

The research is funded from a portion of the $18.5 million federal grant that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced in January would go to four state universities over the next two years. The schools include Michigan Tech University, MSU, University of Michigan and Wayne State University.

“Spectrum Health is proud to partner with Michigan State University in this statewide initiative to address not only the current challenge of the SARS-CoV-2 virus but other emerging public health threats as well,” Adam J. Caulfield, Ph.D., director of microbiology at Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory, said in a press release. “Participating in the MI-SAPPHIRE program to further characterize future variants of the virus and map its transmission is an important contribution to further protect the health of the communities we serve across the state.”

The MI-SAPPHIRE research will include sequence generation and analysis, such as sample collection and sequencing; data processing, storage and sharing; and data interpretation and analytics.

A main component of the grant is bioinformatics, Spectrum Health said. This investment will help bring Spectrum Health West Michigan’s array of sequencing tools to bear in the fight against COVID-19.

“This project is essential as we focus on developing new computational tools for this pandemic and future viruses,” Jeremy Prokop, PhD, who is leading the bioinformatics initiative, said in a press release. “Through this collaboration with Spectrum Health, we will launch new tools that could one day be used by others to quickly take the sequence of a viral genome and not only correlate it to known strains of the virus, like omicron but also detect new variants that could have major public health impact.”