Spectrum Health reveals 2021 top baby names

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic safe sleep generic newborn generic baby_1523412043208.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in Michigan, has released its top baby names of 2021.

The hospital has celebrated more than 7,700 births in 2021, and in a Monday release it revealed the most popular baby names of the year.

Elijah was the most popular name for boys, while Amelia and Charlotte tied as the most popular names for girls.

The list is released annually by the Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suites at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!