Spectrum Health makes changes, adds gender-neutral spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is making a change in the name of inclusion, converting hundreds of bathrooms to be gender neutral.

Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi says the goal is to send a message of inclusion, and he hopes other companies in the area will follow suit.

Elmouchi says it goes beyond just a name change. He says it takes away the fear and intimidation that some in the LGBTQ community feel.

Over the next few months, 300 single-use restrooms will be converted, Spectrum said.

