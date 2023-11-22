GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan will hold a special election next year to fill two house seats that will be left empty as two representatives are elected to mayor positions.

Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, officially calling for the election. Rep. Lori Stone, who represented the 13th House District, has been elected to mayor of Warren and Rep. Kevin Coleman of the 25th House District will be the mayor of Westland.

A primary election will be held Jan. 30 and a general election on April 16. Both the 13th and 25th House districts represent areas on the east side of the state, just outside of Detroit.

Candidates who plan to run for those districts must file identification and petitions by 4 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to Whitmer’s letter.

