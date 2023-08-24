GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than two weeks since the wildfires in Maui destroyed much of the island, one West Michigan company is offering some relief.

SpartanNash announced that it would be sending eight truckloads of supplies, from food and water to cleaning supplies. The grocer is partnering with Convoy of Hope to deliver the products to the island.

“We know the people in need are always needing those types of things we can supply,” SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam said. “Naturally, when we saw the fire, we were all heartbroken. Heartbroken about the stories and the devastation and the photographs. And we wanted to step out and help as quickly as possible.”

Along with the supplies, SpartanNash has also donated $25,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation, which will use the funds to financially support those impacted by the fires.

Sarsam, who previously owned a business in Hawaii, said that his experience with the people of the islands and Maui specifically lead him to believe that the community will overcome the hardships and bounce back stronger.

“I also know a lot about the people of Maui. And the people of Maui are very resilient and have been through things like this before, and they’ll be back,” he said. “They will survive and come through this with flying colors. We’re happy to help them do that.”

If you would like to join SpartanNash in donating to Convoy of Hope, click here.