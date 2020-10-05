SpartanNash looks to fill more than 1,000 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash is looking to hire more than 1,000 people in its grocery retail stores.

SpartanNash owns several stores, including Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market.

Some available jobs include baristas, personal shoppers, deli clerks and meat apprentices.

Jobs are also available at the company’s warehouse distribution centers and corporate service centers.

SpartanNash says its offering flexible shifts and consistent hours while providing opportunities for long-term career growth.

Those interested in applying can go to SpartanNash’s website or can visit a local company-owned store.