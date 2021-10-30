Spartan victory celebrations have ELPD’s hands ‘tied up’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan fans around the nation celebrated a win against the Wolverines today, with some even turning a bit destructive.

People in East Lansing have been reportedly seen torching couches and vandalizing cars.

6 News was able to confirm with the East Lansing Police Department that they have received “many, many calls” that have them “tied up” in responding to calls of vandalism.

