EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A large crowd of Spartans is gathering in East Lansing for a vigil to honor the victims of the Monday shooting at Michigan State University.
Hundreds gathered for the vigil that began at 6 p.m. at the Rock on campus.
Students left piles of flowers in front of the Rock. Fraternity Phi Delta Theta, of which one of the victims was president, left their flag.
Hundreds of people gathered early at the Spartan statue on campus, also covered in flowers, to walk together to the rock.
Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed in the shooting on campus Monday. Five other students were injured and all remained in critical condition at a Lansing hospital Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, students led a sit-down demonstration at the state Capitol in Lansing, calling for stronger gun legislation.
There were also solidarity vigils at Western Michigan University and Central Michigan University. Hope College and Calvin University urged people attending the 7:30 p.m. men’s basketball game to wear green.
MSU is offering counseling through its Counseling and Psychiatric Services program, which counselors are available at the Hannah Community Center.