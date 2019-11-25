Sparta man killed in rollover crash near Big Rapids

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed in a rollover car crash on US-131 in Green Township near Big Rapids Sunday morning, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. northbound on US-131 near 22 Mile Road.

They say a car lost control when crossing the overpass at 22 Mile Road. The car then went off the roadway and slid sideways into the median. The car landed on the roof after rolling over several times.

The roof collapsed and two people were trapped inside.

Big Rapids Department of Public Safety Fire removed the people after taking the doors off of the car.

The passenger, Fred Bender Jr., 57, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Steven Spring, 65, of Norton Shores, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Several agencies assisted at the scene.

US-131 was shut down near the crash for a short period of time for an investigation.