LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another first for Lansing institutions: Sparrow has become the first health system (and hospital) in Michigan to have implanted a new, life-saving defibrillator for heart patients.

Dr. Ali Sheikh recently implanted the Aurora EV-ICD device during a medical procedure at E.W. Sparrow Hospital. The groundbreaking procedure took about 90 minutes, according to a news release Thursday from Sparrow Health System.

“This new device reduces the risk of blood stream infections,” Sheikh said. “Additionally, it can deliver short-term pacing therapies to painlessly treat ventricular tachycardia (VT), an unusually fast and lethal heartbeat that starts in the lower part of your heart, and potentially avoid the need to shock our patients.”

The single-lead implant defibrillator was developed by medical device company Medtronic. Its objective is to treat patients who are at risk of life-threatening irregular heartbeats and cardiac arrest.

The cardiac team at Sparrow Hospital who became the first in Michigan to implant a new kind of defibrillator. (Sparrow Health System)

The 55-year-old patient who received the procedure has risk factors increasing his chance of potentially catastrophic blood stream infections, making him an ideal candidate for the new device, officials said.

Unlike other devices on the market, the new defibrillator is placed below the patient’s breastbone on the exterior, not interior, of the heart and veins.

Though medications can suppress ventricular tachycardia, Sheikh said they don’t cure the problem, whereas an internal defibrillator is able to rescue a patient if an arrhythmia happens again.