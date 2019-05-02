Michigan

Southeastern Michigan braces for more rain after flooding

Posted: May 02, 2019

Updated: May 02, 2019 07:27 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Communities in southeastern Michigan are bracing for more flooding after heavy rainfall swamped homes, left some streets impassable and closed a stretch of Detroit-area freeway.

The National Weather Service says flood watches are in effect from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning in at least a six-county area. Forecasts call for more than 1 inch of new rain and could bring more flooding in urban and rural areas.

Heavy rains earlier brought flooding in Dearborn Heights. Flooding closed a stretch of the Southfield Freeway in both directions for a second day Thursday at Outer Drive on Detroit's west side after water approaching 14 feet deep filled the freeway underpass.

Sandbags are being stacked in Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to curb flooding near canals off the Detroit River.

