LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Southeast Michigan woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an unsuspecting vulnerable adult.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb County, is charged with a count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzlement up to $20,000, a count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000, a count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, and four counts of failure to file a tax return.

The criminal enterprise charge is a 20-year felony, the embezzlement charges carry penalties of between five and 15 years and the tax charge is a five-year felony.

In 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim. Over three years, prosecutors say, Ludy took money from the victim’s retirement funds, Social Security income, inheritance and from the sales of her home. Ludy also allegedly paid personal bills and funneled money to her family’s companies. She hid the money she stole and also did not file income taxes from 2016 to 2019, the AG’s office said.

Bond for Ludy was set at $20,000 cash or surety. Her probable cause conference is set for Oct. 4 and the preliminary exam Oct. 11.