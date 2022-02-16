Southeast Michigan lawmaker pleads guilty in drunken driving case

An undated photo of state Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, from the Michigan House Democrats.

HOWELL, Mich (AP) — A state lawmaker from Southeast Michigan has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other charges, including one brought after authorities say he was caught in jail with a handcuffs key taped to the bottom of his foot.

Twenty-six-year-old state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat from the Detroit suburb of Inkster, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of resisting police and three other misdemeanors stemming from his drunken driving arrest last April in Livingston County.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor escape charge over the alleged key incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

According to prosecutors, Jones was so combative after he drunkenly drove into a ditch that police used a Taser and pepper spray on him.