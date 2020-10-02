SOS to offer priority license, ID appointments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday that branches will offer priority driver’s licenses and state ID appointments starting Monday through Nov. 2.

The appointments will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those appointments are for people who need to get a first-time license, correct a license due to a name change or replace a loss ID.

People can make those appointments online or by calling 888.SOS.MICH.

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Benson said in a news release. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

People can still complete these transactions by using the next-day or advance appointment options that are available online. Duplicate appointments will be canceled.