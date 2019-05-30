Michigan

SOS to expand appointment option to all branch offices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents will soon be able to schedule appointments at every Secretary of State branch office across the state. 

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday the Michigan Department of State is expanding the option to schedule appointments at all 131 branch office. 

Currently, appointments can be scheduled at 43 branches. Beginning in mid-June, appointment options will be expanded to the remaining 88 branches in phases, according to a news release. 

Residents can schedule appointments by picking the day, time and location on the department’s website.
 

