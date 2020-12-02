SOS shares why absentee ballots in Nov. were rejected

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a breakdown of the reasons why absentee ballots were rejected in the November election.

The state says 15,302 out of 3.3 million ballots were rejected for a variety of reasons. That means 0.46% of ballots cast were rejected.

Voters moving to another Michigan jurisdiction before Election Day were responsible for 4,090 ballots being rejected. Nearly 3,500 voters cast an absentee ballot while they were alive but died before Election Day.

More than 3,320 ballots were rejected because it arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day. No signature on the ballot was the reason why 1,852 ballots were rejected, and 1,400 ballots were rejected due to the signature on the ballot not matching the signature on their voter file.

The state notes the rate of rejection for signature issues fell from August to November from 0.14% to 0.1%. In addition, the number of ballots that arrived after the deadline dropped from 6,400 in August to 3,300 in November.

“I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted,” Benson said in a statement. “It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors.”

Just over 1,000 people canceled their voter registration before Election Day. Other were reasons why ballots were rejected included enveloped was submitted without a ballot, ID was not confirmed for first-time voters who registered by mail and the voter was sentenced or incarcerated before Election Day.

Ballot rejection data by jurisdiction can be found online.