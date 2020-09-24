SOS: Expired licenses must be renewed by Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders have until Wednesday to renew their expired driver’s licenses, state identification cards and vehicle registrations before they are issued late fees and possibly tickets.

The state previously extended licenses and other items that expired after March 1 to Sept. 30.

The Secretary of State says another extension isn’t expected.

For driver’s licenses and IDs required to be renewed in person, the SOS has been offering special appointments since Aug. 24. Those appointments will continue to be available until Wednesday.

People who do not need to renew their licenses in person must do so by mail or online.

The SOS notes the quickest way to renew vehicle registrations is at one of the more than 120 self-service stations across the state. Vehicle registrations can also be renewed online and by mail.

More information can be found online.