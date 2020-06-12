Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Some SpartanNash stores to reopen bottle return areas Monday

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash announced it will reopen bottle returns areas in some of its stores on Monday.

Bottle return areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and cleaned every 30 minutes. The maximum amount of bottle returns a customer can bring each visit is $25. Only one customer will be allowed in the bottle return area at a time.

When bottle return bins reach capacity, SpartanNash said the bottle return area will close for the day.

A complete list of SpartanNash stores that will reopen bottle return areas can be found online.

Recycling processor Schupan and Sons, Inc. says more than 600 million depositable containers have piled up in Michigan since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed the service non-essential in a March 24 executive order aimed at curbing coronavirus. That order has since been lifted.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced last week that retailers exclusively using reverse vending machines housed in a separate area or at the front of their store must start accepting bottles and cans on June 15.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Report price-gouging to the Michigan Attorney General: 1.877.765.8388

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

List: Restaurants open for takeout, delivery during dine-ban

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

More COVID-19 Support in West MI

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 

 