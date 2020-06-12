Some SpartanNash stores to reopen bottle return areas Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash announced it will reopen bottle returns areas in some of its stores on Monday.

Bottle return areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and cleaned every 30 minutes. The maximum amount of bottle returns a customer can bring each visit is $25. Only one customer will be allowed in the bottle return area at a time.

When bottle return bins reach capacity, SpartanNash said the bottle return area will close for the day.

A complete list of SpartanNash stores that will reopen bottle return areas can be found online.

Recycling processor Schupan and Sons, Inc. says more than 600 million depositable containers have piled up in Michigan since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed the service non-essential in a March 24 executive order aimed at curbing coronavirus. That order has since been lifted.



The Michigan Department of Treasury announced last week that retailers exclusively using reverse vending machines housed in a separate area or at the front of their store must start accepting bottles and cans on June 15.