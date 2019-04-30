Soldier from southeast Michigan dies in Syria

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEIRUT (AP/WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Defense says a soldier from metro Detroit has died in a non-combat incident in northern Syria.

U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Thomason, 28, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, died Monday in Kobani.

The Defense Department says he was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The U.S. military currently has around 2,000 troops stationed in northern Syria, where they have been for several years, assisting and advising its local partners in the fight against IS.

President Donald Trump said in December he intended to withdraw all American forces from Syria, although the White House said later the U.S. will keep 200 troops in the country for now.

—24 Hour News 8 contributed to this report.