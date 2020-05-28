Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel reopens Friday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel announced that it will reopen on Friday.

New health safety policies and occupancy restrictions will be in place upon reopening, it says.

Occupancy at the park will be reduced to about 75% to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Waterpark Association.

Staff will continuously sanitize touch points like door handles and changing rooms, Soaring Eagle Waterpark says.

They also say an ultraviolet water treatment system will be used to treat all water in the park.

Guests will be encouraged to bring and wear masks at all times, except when in the water.

Tubes will not be used on the lazy river and single-person tubes will only be used for Loons Loop, staff members say.

In addition, the Acorn Pass attraction and the rock climbing wall will not be available since those areas would be touched constantly with hands and feet.

Staff say the park will be inspected daily before opening and closing and each attraction will be cleaned.

Those that want to visit are asked to call 1.877.2EAGLE2 ahead of time.

More information can be found online.