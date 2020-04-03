Closings & Delays
There are currently 141 active closings. Click for more details.

Soaking up the sun in Marquette, Michigan

Michigan

by: WJMN staff

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While much of the country has found themselves spending days inside, for the people who call Marquette, Michigan home a sunny afternoon in early April is almost too good to pass up.

Our cameras spotted a few people out on their fishing boats, others taking a walk with family. Most everyone was adhering to the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart.

After a long winter, afternoons like these are meant to be enjoyed. We hope you take a few seconds to enjoy a little beauty from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Weather Tools

 