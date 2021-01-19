Snowplow named after Ellen Bacca in MDOT game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the Michigan Department of Transportation asked people to suggest names for snowplow trucks this winter season, one was named after Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca.

MDOT asked the public a couple weeks ago on Twitter to submit suggestions for plow names after a fun idea snowballed online.

The idea to name Michigan plows came after a tweet about plows in Scotland started circulating on the internet. The #the7on8 team heard of the idea and tagged MDOT’s Southwest region department, asking if we could adopt the practice here in our area.

Several weeks later, MDOT Southwest said the agency had considered the idea for not just West Michigan but instead for all of Michigan.

Tuesday evening, News 8 learned that a plow named “Snowbacca” had been out to work on the roads.

#The7on8 anchor Lynsey Mukomel requested one named Big Bertha in her honor. We have not yet seen a plow named Big Bertha.

There are still unnamed snowplows. To submit a suggestion to MDOT, tweet MDOT Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) with your idea and be sure to hashtag it #NameMIPlow so workers can see it. You can also submit suggestions on MDOT’s website.

There are few guidelines such as the name must be family friendly and should avoid copyright issues.