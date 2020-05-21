SNAP recipients in Michigan can soon buy groceries online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been rolling out a program allowing those receiving food assistance to buy groceries online.

Michigan will be one of 36 states, including the District of Columbia, allowing the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits online.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service pushed to add more states right now in order to open up food access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This expansion will cover 90 percent of SNAP households in the country, which now includes Michigan, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

Vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat, fish, bread and cereal are some of the grocery items applicable.

Two of the main shopping options — Amazon and Walmart — for the states already using the program.

Michigan is currently in the planning stage, though you can check online to see how soon you can use the program.