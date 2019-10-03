Small plane crashes at Capital Region Airport

Authorities respond to a plane crash at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport on Oct. 3, 2019. (WILX)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News has confirmed that a small plane has crashed at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.

According to a source at the airport, the single-engine plane was carrying five passengers.

6 News is told the passengers escaped the plane and were walking away from the wreckage but that has not been confirmed.

We have a down private non-commercial aircraft to the west of the Airport. The Capital Region International Airport runway and Airport are still open for commercial air service. Airport personnel and mutual aid partners are on scene responding. — LAN Airport (@flylansing) October 3, 2019

Roads near the airport are closed at this time.

Authorities respond to a plane crash at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport on Oct. 3, 2019. (WILX)

It is not known what caused the plane to crash or the extent of the damage.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News