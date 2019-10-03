Small plane crashes at Capital Region Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News has confirmed that a small plane has crashed at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.
According to a source at the airport, the single-engine plane was carrying five passengers.
6 News is told the passengers escaped the plane and were walking away from the wreckage but that has not been confirmed.
Roads near the airport are closed at this time.
It is not known what caused the plane to crash or the extent of the damage.
