Site of popular amusement park for sale in Coloma

The entrance of Deer Forest located in Coloma, Mich., is overgrown with vegetation on Sept. 17, 2021. The rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block.

Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.

A mural to pose for photos is shown Sept. 17, 2021, at Deer Forest in Coloma, Mich. The rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Rick Levin of Rick Levin & Associates says many people have called him with fond memories of Deer Forest. He says it might be a good spot for new homes.

The suggested opening bid is $450,000, though the property had been valued at $3.2 million.

The deadline for the sealed bid auction is Oct. 14.