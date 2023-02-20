LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A student-led sit-in protest will be held at the Michigan Capitol Monday, a week after the deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

The protest is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Michigan Capitol located at 110 N. Capitol Avenue in Lansing.

Gabrielle Bain, one of the protest organizers, said they are pushing for gun reform laws, changes to campus safety and hybrid or online options for students this semester.

“I have talked to a lot of students, and the general consensus is that there needs to be a hybrid or online option. Students do not feel comfortable or safe going back to class,” Bain said.

MSU’s campus reopens to students, staff and faculty Monday, a week after the deadly shooting.

The shooting on Feb. 13 killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner and injured five others. As of Sunday, three students remain in critical condition, while one is in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition.

Information regarding counseling services and support for students, staff, faculty and community members can be found on MSU’s website.