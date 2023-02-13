EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding to a shooting at Michigan State University.

In a 9:36 p.m. release, MSU Police and Public Safety said there is an ‘active shooter.’ Around 8:18 p.m., there was a shooting at Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus, police say.

WDIV in Detroit reports at least one person has died.

MSU police said there was another shooting at IM East with multiple injuries.

Victims are being brought to a local hospital, MSU police said.

It said “Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall” are all secure.

Police say the suspect is believed to be on foot. They say there is only one suspect.

Police at the scene of a shooting at MSU on Feb. 13, 2023. Police at the scene of a shooting at MSU on Feb. 13, 2023.

Students and those near the campus have been told to shelter in place.

“Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

MSP said students should “remember the principles of Run Hide Fight.”

A large emergency response after a shooting at Michigan State Police on Feb. 13, 2023.

Multiple agencies are responding, including the FBI. A News 8 crew on scene saw multiple ambulances arriving on the scene.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a tweet said she has been briefed on the situation.

“The Michigan State Police along with (MSU police), local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” she said.

MSU has around 50,000 students this year. A little less than 40,000 of those are undergraduate students.

This is a developing story. News 8 has multiple crews headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.