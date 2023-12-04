LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Most police departments hold a ‘Shop With a Cop’ event or two during the holidays. It’s a time when police buy gifts with children at local stores.

But this year, Michigan State Police troopers from Brighton got quite a surprise when they say someone tried to steal almost $728 worth of merchandise from the Walmart they were in.

There were 75 officers in the store when the person tried to get their five-finger discount.

According to Michigan State Police, someone told a trooper about the woman trying to steal from the store. The trooper got another officer to continue shopping with his young partner.

Police said the trooper then followed the woman outside into the parking lot where, to his surprise, she had parked next to all of the troopers’ cruisers.

The trooper arrested the 62-year-old woman from Haslett and took her for a ride to the Livingston County Jail.