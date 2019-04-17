Shooting victim ID'd; man charged with murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An April 16, 2019, mug shot of Corey Beekman.

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The person accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting south of Manistee was charged with murder Wednesday.

Corey Beekman, 32, was arraigned on charges of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two weapons counts. He's being held on a $750,000 bond.

The man killed was identified as 32-year-old William Buchanan of Mears. The Mason County Sheriff's Office said he was shot multiple times Tuesday morning at a home on US-31 in Free Soil Township.

A 32-year-old woman was also shot and injured. She was treated at the hospital and released.

Two children were also in the home at the time of the shooting, but weren't hurt.

Beekman gave himself up to authorities after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half.