DETROIT (AP) — An overnight shooting near a downtown Detroit hotel wounded four men, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said Friday.

Detroit police said two vehicles pulled up near the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel about 11:30 p.m. Thursday before a person or persons got out of one vehicle and fired several shots at the second vehicle.

Four of five people in the targeted vehicle were wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital, police said.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski said three of the men were in critical condition while the fourth man was in temporary serious condition.

The victims range in age from around 20 years old to their late 20s and early 30s, officials said.

Donakowski said Friday morning that police were still looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting.

Police were going through security footage in the area to get a better description of the suspect’s vehicle, and were asking the public to provide any information they might have on the shooting.