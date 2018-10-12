Shooting kills 1 at student apartments near MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has been fatally shot during a fight at a student apartment complex in East Lansing.
Police say the man, who wasn't a student at Michigan State University, was pronounced dead early Friday at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.
Police had responded to a call about shots fired when he was found shot. Police say they don't think there's an immediate danger to the public.
The apartment complex is located about 2 miles north of the Michigan State University campus. The shooting is under investigation.
