Michigan

Shooting kills 1 at student apartments near MSU

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 10:17 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 10:17 AM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has been fatally shot during a fight at a student apartment complex in East Lansing.

Police say the man, who wasn't a student at Michigan State University, was pronounced dead early Friday at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police had responded to a call about shots fired when he was found shot. Police say they don't think there's an immediate danger to the public.

The apartment complex is located about 2 miles north of the Michigan State University campus. The shooting is under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show