Shirkey weighs in on Whitmer’s State of the State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her third State of the State Wednesday night, and the Republican-led Legislature weighed in on what she had to say on Thursday.

Whitmer talked a lot about the nearly yearlong battle against COVID-19 and she wants the Legislature to help her battle the pandemic.

She also focused on bipartisanship and cooperation, urging the Legislature to work with her.

On that point, some Republicans suggested they have been trying to work with her to no avail over the last year.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said he had only one meeting with the governor since last May that he considered a real conversation.

He has been critical of some of the governor’s decision making when it comes to COVID-19.

Shirkey was asked, specifically when it comes to restaurants scheduled to open Feb. 1 at 25%, if he were in her position, what would he do or prefer to be done?

“To me, this is just another example of illogical problem-solving — 25% or six foot away from tables. Why do you need both of them,” Shirkey said .”If six feet away makes it safe, then let the restaurants as much capacity as they can accommodate placing tables six feet away. But adding on the 25%, first of all, it’s arbitrary and don’t give me any crap that it’s based on science and data. And second of all, those two things can be resolved together. If six foot apart is good enough, then by golly, let them have as many tables as they can fit in there six feet apart.”

Shirkey said he was hopeful that the governor’s speech and action he has seen this week might be the beginning of a better relationship with the executive branch but admitted he is still somewhat skeptical.