Shirkey apologizes after calling US Capitol riot a ‘hoax’

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, watches during the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan falsely claimed supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, calling it a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, on Tuesday apologized for his comments, saying in a statement that he regretted his words.

“I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake

Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video posted on YouTube by a group called Reclaim Our American Republican.

The Hillsdale County GOP spoke with Shirkey before censuring him, including for backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the state Capitol.

The Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol stunned the world as Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Trump is being impeached for the comments he made before the riot.