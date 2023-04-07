VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a crash near Dowagiac Friday.

It happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. A 73-year-old from Dowagiac was driving northbound on Decatur Road and did not stop for oncoming traffic, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies say the 73-year-old crashed with an eastbound car, driven by a 28-year-old from Marcellus.

The 73-year-old and her passenger, a 19-year-old from South Bend, were brought to a local hospital for their injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Deputies say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, and seatbelts were worn during the crash, which remains under investigation.