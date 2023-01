LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday.

The body was found around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Authorities have not identified the body.

Anyone with information should call Cass County Dispatch at 1.269.445.1560, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1.800.462.9328 or online at ccso.info.