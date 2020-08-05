Sheriff’s deputy charged with sex assault, placed on leave

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred when he was a student at Eastern Michigan University.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 24-year-old D’Angelo McWilliams was arraigned Wednesday on criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence charges.

Assistant Prosecutor John Vella told a judge that the charges stem from incidents involving three Eastern Michigan students in Ypsilanti. Defense attorney Douglas Gutscher said his client denies the allegations, and the charges involve an ex-girlfriend and incidents at a fraternity house.

McWilliams graduated in 2018.

The sheriff’s office says an internal investigation will be conducted and that McWilliams has been placed on administrative leave without pay.