Sheriff’s deputy charged with sex assault, placed on leave

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic gavel generic courtroom_214703

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred when he was a student at Eastern Michigan University.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 24-year-old D’Angelo McWilliams was arraigned Wednesday on criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence charges.

Assistant Prosecutor John Vella told a judge that the charges stem from incidents involving three Eastern Michigan students in Ypsilanti. Defense attorney Douglas Gutscher said his client denies the allegations, and the charges involve an ex-girlfriend and incidents at a fraternity house.

McWilliams graduated in 2018.

The sheriff’s office says an internal investigation will be conducted and that McWilliams has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 