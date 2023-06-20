MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a crash in Cass County Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Indiana resident did not yield when it was supposed to and hit a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Edwardsburg man, according to deputies. Neither driver was injured.

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 68-year-old Niles woman, was injured. She was taken to the hospital, said deputies.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.