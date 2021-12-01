Sheriff: Teen at SE Michigan school ‘was shooting to kill,’ targets appear random

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Oakland County sheriff says based on a preliminary review of surveillance video, it looks like the teenager who killed three students and wounded eight other people at Oxford High School picked victims at random.

“These victims, based on the early look at what we’ve got evidence wise, I think it was random,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told News Nation Wednesday morning.

The shooter didn’t hold back, according to Bouchard.

“Absolutely, unequivocally he was shooting to kill people,” he said.

Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office in Southeast Michigan identified the three students who lost their lives in the shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 16-year-old Tate Myer. Bouchard said Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital.

Photos show Oxford High School shooting victims, from left to right, 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian. (Courtesy: WDIV)

In an interview with NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV, the grandmother of Baldwin said she was a kind girl and has two younger siblings whom she loved dearly. She said Baldwin was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write. She was set to graduate in spring with several college admission offers, some with a full-ride scholarship.

The grandmother said losing her so suddenly and soon has devastated their family.

“I’m just glad that we all got together for Thanksgiving. Just today, we were talking about all the things that are planned for this coming weekend and… hundreds, thousands of people have reached out already, (saying) that she was an important part of their lives and touched them already. It’s just devastating,” she said. “She touched so many people, she had so much patience, she was so kind.”

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Seven students ranging in age from 14 to 17 remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator after surgery. Bouchard said Tuesday that a teacher who suffered a graze wound to the shoulder had been released from the hospital.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags statewide to fly at half staff until further notice to honor and remember the shooting victims.

“I think this is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Whitmer said while choking up at a Tuesday news conference.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name, but Bouchard said deputies arrested him within minutes of arriving at the school in response to a flood of 911 calls about the attack, which happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Bouchard said deputies arrested him after he emerged from a bathroom with the gun, which he said had seven rounds of ammunition still in it.

“I believe they literally saved lives having taken down the suspect with a loaded firearm while still in the building,” Bouchard said.

Approximately 1,700 students attend Oxford High School, located about 30 miles north of Detroit in Oxford Township. The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The district said in a statement that all of its schools would be closed for the rest of the week.

Authorities said they were searching the suspect’s cellphone, school video footage and social media posts for any evidence of a possible motive.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspect’s parents visited their son where he’s being held and advised him not to talk to investigators, as is his right. Police must seek permission from a juvenile suspect’s parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issued a statement Tuesday evening saying her office expects to issue charges quickly and that an update would be given Wednesday.

Stay with News 8 for continuing coverage of this developing situation. We have a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and woodtv.com as they become available.