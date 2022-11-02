A fire broke out at a trailer in Mecosta County on Nov. 2, 2022. (Courtesy Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office)

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that burned a trailer in Mecosta County had “suspicious” evidence nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a neighbor called to report flames at a trailer on 220th Avenue in Green Township, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies said. Responding firefighters found a single-wide unoccupied trailer on fire. Firefighters from Big Rapids Township, Hersey and Reed City extinguished the fire.

Fire investigation deputies said they found evidence that “appeared to be suspicious as to the circumstances surrounding the fire.” They did not say what the suspicious evidence was.

There was no sign that anyone was at the home, and investigators said they have ruled out utilities as a cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150 or tips@mecostasheriff.org.