PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash near Cassopolis Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on M-60 Highway near Gards Prairie Road in Penn Township. Two cars crashed head-on, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A 67-year-old man from Cassopolis died at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as Richard Affriseo.

The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old from Cassopolis was airlifted to the hospital.

Neither men were wearing seatbelts, authorities say.

The crash remains under investigation.