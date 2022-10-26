MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in a crash near the Michigan and Indiana border on Wednesday, authorities say.

It happened on Old M-205 and Autumn Drive in Mason Township. A 24-year-old driver from Elkhart turned in front of an eastbound semi-truck, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Her passenger died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have identified him as Alexander Villalobos, a 23-year-old from Elkhart.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck, a 60-year-old from Battle Creek, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.