HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a crash near Niles Thursday.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Barron Lake Road and White Street in Howard Township. A 30-year-old Niles resident was driving north on Barron Lake Road when his vehicle left the road, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It hit a telephone pole before hitting a tree.

The man was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office reports alcohol appears to be a factor.