MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — High gas prices are affecting everyone, including law enforcement.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said it is feeling the pain at the pump.

“We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset,” the sheriff’s office said.

This comes as gas prices in many parts of Michigan have been over $5 per gallon.

The budget problems have already caused the department to change how the department handles certain situations, Sheriff Michael Main said.

“I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone,” Main said. “This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation.”

Deputies will still provide patrols to the whole county and will still respond to calls that need to be managed in person, Main said.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls,” Main said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 it is not making any changes to its protocols.

“Pain at the fuel pump is affecting every person and every operation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The KCSO has implemented many strategies over the years designed to reduce the need to send a deputy in person. We continue to strive to provide proficient, timely, and effective service.”

Michigan State Police said in a Wednesday statement that “gas prices have not caused to make operational changes,” but that based on state estimates, it expects to need an additional $2.8 million to cover costs. It has asked the state Legislature to give it that money.