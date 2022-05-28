AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A Mecosta County Sheriff sheriff says a mother and her three young children were shot to death in their home and the man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head is the suspected gunman.

Sheriff Brian Miller said Saturday that the man suspected in the shooting Friday in Austin Township near Big Rapids is the woman’s husband. He was originally taken to a Big Rapids hospital, transferred by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital and is now being treated in Ann Arbor for his injuries.

Miller says the children who were killed were all under 10.