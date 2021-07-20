Sheriff dies after accident at his UP home

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff seriously injured at his Upper Peninsula home over the weekend has died.

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died Monday night at a hospital in Marquette. Undersheriff Kevin Coppo calls it a “sudden and tragic loss.”

McLean suffered significant injuries during an accident Saturday night. His office says neighbors helped him before an emergency crew arrived.

No other details about what happened have been released.

McLean was elected in 1996 and has been reelected every four years.

