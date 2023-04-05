GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday morning as severe weather moves through West Michigan.

Michigan has been placed in a 3 out of 5 (enhanced) storm risk for Wednesday for multiple rounds of possible showers and storms.

As of around 9 a.m. Wednesday, more than 9,400 customers are without power across Michigan, according to the Consumers Energy outage map. The following West Michigan counties had more than 100 customers without power:

Allegan County: 2,401 customers

Barry County: 641 customers

Ionia County: 208 customers

Kalamazoo County: 1,958 customers

Ottawa County: 168 customers

Van Buren County: 501 customers

Consumers Energy reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and anything it touches. Even if they don’t look dangerous, assume they are charged. You should call 911 and then Consumers at 800.477.5050.

Drivers are advised to watch for line crews working along roads and give them plenty of space.

Don’t run portable generators in enclosed spaces; keep them at least 25 feet away from any doors or windows in your home.