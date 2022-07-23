FILE – Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Severe thunderstorms rolling into West Michigan Saturday night caused power outages in the Muskegon area.

Over 2,000 people in the Roosevelt Park and Norton Shores area lost power around 9:30 p.m. as storms rolled into the Muskegon area, according to the Consumers Energy Outage map. It also shows around 400 people have lost power in a neighborhood in Muskegon Heights. Power is expected to be restored for both areas around 11:30 p.m.

Over 300 people lost power in a neighborhood near Pere Marquette Park. The consumers map expects power to be restored around 11:45 p.m. North of Muskegon Lake, 73 customers were affected near Buys Road and Fenner Road. That is expected to be restored near 11:45 p.m.

The Consumers Energy Power Outage map as of 9:56 p.m. (July 23, 2022)

A widespread power outage affecting over 1,500 customers was reported covering Fruitport Township and Cloverville. Power is estimated to be restored around 11:30 p.m.

News 8 will continue to track power outages across West Michigan as storms continue through the area.